Boy, 16, suffers serious injuries in Wakefield city centre collision

A 16-year-old boy has been treated for serious injuries after a collision with a car in Wakefield city centre.

Police were called at around 5.35pm last night to the A61 Marsh Way near the bus station.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A white Suzuki Ignis was travelling along Marsh Way towards Wakefield.

"A pedestrian was crossing the road and there was a collision between the pedestrian and the car.

"The 16-year-old male victim suffered serious injuries and was taken first to Pinderfields Hospital but then transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for medical treatment."

Enquiries are on going and police are now appealing to members of the public to come forward if they witnessed the collision or what happened before it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact SRANS via 101 quoting log number 1512 of August 4.