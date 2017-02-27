Boy taken to hospital after town centre fight

A boy was taken to hospital after an assault in Morley.

Police were called to Queen Street in the town at around 4pm on Saturday to reports of a group of teenagers fighting.

Officers attended to find the 16-year-old who had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

The group are believed to have been boys aged 15 and 16.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170089548.