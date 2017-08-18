Brave youngster bounces back from brain tumour in time for first day at high school

Waving a child off for their first day at high school is a big step for many parents.

But for one family, the milestone will be even more emotional than most.

Eleven-year-old Lola Daley will start at Crofton Academy in September - after recovering from lifesaving surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Her dad Lee said: “After such a serious operation, we always expected Lola’s recovery to take time, but she’s astounded everyone by the way that she’s bounced back.

“She can’t wait to start high school now and show all her new friends her scar.

“I’m so proud of the way she’s handled everything, and all with a smile on her face.”

Lola began suffering with seizures and debilitating headaches in January this year.

And after an MRI scan at Pinderfields Hospital, she was diagnosed with the tumour.

The youngster underwent an eight hour operation at Sheffield Children’s Hospital to remove the growth, which was the size of a ping pong ball.

Her mum - Gemma - and dad stayed close to her side, after being placed in nearby accommodation by The Sick Children’s Trust.

But they faced an anxious wait to hear how the surgery had gone.

Mr Daley said: “The day of the operation was one of the most difficult days we’ve ever experienced.

“Lola went into the operating theatre at 9am, and we only got the call from the ward telling us she was out at five in the evening. That wait was excruciating. We felt so helpless.

“But knowing that we were just minutes away from our girl in case anything went wrong was an immense relief and source of comfort.”

Just five days after her surgery, Lola attended rehearsals for her end-of-primary-school production. And she performed in the show the following day.

She has since gone from strength to strength. Ann Wyatt, manager at The Sick Children’s Trust’s Treetop House in Sheffield, said: “We wish Lola the best of luck on her first day at secondary school - we know she’s going to continue to do everyone proud.”

For more information on the charity, visit www.sickchildrenstrust.org