BREAKING: Four men arrested over shooting

Detectives investigating a firearms incident and subsequent linked offences in the area of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, have arrested four men today.

A 31-year-old man, a 30-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, attempted robbery and threats to damage. They remain in police custody at this time.

A 24-year-old man who was injured in the incident remains in hospital.

Police are continuing to appeal for information from the local community about the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1696 of February 1. Information can also be passed anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.