Brother and sister tackle Tough Mudder course

Sister and brother team Lisa Brown and Lee Bell tackled the Tough Mudder challenge for a charity close to their hearts last Sunday.

Mrs Brown, a hairdresser from Featherstone, won free entry into the challenge through a competition run by the National Autistic Society as her 18-year-old daughter Ella and 12-year-old son Max both have the condition.

She was joined by her brother, a journalist in London, on the tough six-mile course full of mud and obstacles.

The pair raised around £1,000 for the society, which pioneers new ways to support people and understand autism.