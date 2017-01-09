BT opens work placement scheme for young jobseekers

Do you know a young person looking for an apprenticeship scheme with a top company?

BT is searching for 30 16-24 year-olds to take part in a seven-week training programme at its Leeds city centre offices.

The trainees, who cannot already be in work, education or training, will have the chance to gain nationally recognised qualifications in business administration.

They will learn skills such as CV writing and interview techniques while building their confidence, undertaking work experience tasks and shadowing senior staff.

They can also take remedial English and maths courses and will receive help and support to find a permanent position after completing the programme.

Opportunities are also available at the BT distribution centre in Northallerton.

The next intake for the course begins on January 17 at the Sovereign Street offices in Leeds. To apply for BT Work Ready, visit www.bt.com/workready