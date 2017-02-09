Buff men needed to solve national 'naked butler' shortage

A shortage of male performers to entertain hen parties has led to a nationwide call for muscular men to come forward.

Butlers with Bums is currently facing a shortfall of gym-honed models for corporate and party bookings.

The agency supplies events such as hen parties with young, muscular men to serve food and drink while showing off their physiques.

The naked entertainers need to be aged 22-40, confident, outgoing and in good shape.

They will be required to mingle with guests and play party games alongside more traditional butler duties.

Their uniform consists of a bum-accentuating apron, collar, cuffs and a bow tie.

Models for life drawing classes are also being recruited, as men are less likely than women to volunteer for the role.

Former butler turned director Dan Harley said:

“We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but the shortage has taken a toll.

"We would definitely like to see more gym enthusiasts getting involved with butlering and life drawing. We can offer training for the right candidates to become butlers and life drawing models, you just have to have an outgoing personality and be well-groomed.”

To apply, visit https://www.butlerswithbums.com/recruitment-training