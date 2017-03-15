Build a rocket launcher ready for blast off

A technology tournament set pupils the task of building a rocket launcher to blast a plastic golf ball into the air.

The Joint Ten Rotary Clubs competition saw 28 teams from ten Wakefield district schools tackle the problem at Featherstone Rovers’ stadium.

The specification stated their machine must propel the ball at least three metres from the ground, pass through a hoop and then parachute back down to Earth.

The prize for the advanced class was awarded by Normanton Rotary president Derek Searby to a team from QEGS and Wakefield Girls High School. The intermediate award went to another joint team from these two schools while the prize for the foundation class was won by Ackworth School.

Other schools who took part were Airedale Academy, Kettlethorpe High School, Castleford Academy, King’s High School, Crofton Academy, Freeston Academy, and Wakefield City Academy.

Co-organiser Nick Castle said: “The youngsters warmed to the task and brought a real vibrancy to the event.”