Building links for young footballers

Ackworth Juniors FC provided a winning afternoon for a group of football mad Indonesian children.

The club gave a two-hour coaching and training session through Bradford-based Study Links for the visiting Lab School Kebayoran students at their Carr Bridge pitches.

A group of 28 boys and girls, aged between 13-15 years old, were put through their paces by a number of the Juniors’ coaches.

This included fitness work, shooting and dribbling practice and two friendly matches with a group of Juniors’ players from the Under 7s right through to the Under 14s.

Ackworth Juniors’ chairman Paul Wilkinson awarded the students with a souvenir pennant and certificate to mark their achievements.

Mr Wilkinson said:“It’s been a fantastic afternoon, the students all seem to have had great fun.

“There has been lots of laughter and hopefully they’ve also learned a couple of new skills to show their friends when they return home.

“Our coaches have all been thrilled to work with the students and it was also nice for our own players to enjoy some friendly matches with our visitors at the end.

“Hopefully the whole experience will put Ackworth Juniors on the map and the Indonesian students will go away from Carr Bridge and remember this day for a very long time to come.”

Study Links’ Operations Director Ailie Fan gave thanks for Ackworth Junior Football Club providing the training session.

She said: “Your welcoming reception, professionalism, skills and enthusiasm really shone through throughout the session.

“The support you also garnered from local families to come and cheer on and join in the games was outstanding.

“The students and teachers alike clearly had a fantastic time and will no doubt treasure the experience for many years to come as a highlight of their trip to the UK.

“We would have no hesitation in working with Ackworth Junior Football Club, and I would strongly recommend the club for any budding football players, thank you,”

The team’s secretary Andy Coupland hopes to be able to travel himself as part of a reverse to Jakarta.

The team gave their thanks to all who supported the event, with additional thanks to Phyl Stokes, Jimmy Llyod, Mick Johnson and AndrewBullimore.