Burglars break in to Wakefield sports centre

Burglars stole cash from a community sports centre during a night-time break-in.

The thieves gained entry to the Wakefield Council-owned leisure centre in Thornes Park through a fire door sometime between 9pm yesterday and 7am this morning.

Karen Collins, service director for culture, leisure and sport said: “Thornes Park Stadium is open as normal following a break-in last night. A small amount of damage was caused to one of the doors where entry to the building was forced.

“Vending machines have also been damaged and it is possible that a small amount of cash has been stolen from these.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of a burglary on Thornes Road, Wakefield, at around 7.05am this morning.

“It is thought the offenders carried out a search of the building before making off with a quantity of cash.

“They are believed to have made off from the premises in the direction of Thornbury Road.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170096881.