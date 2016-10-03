Burglars steal puppies from mother during break-in

The owners of two chihuahua puppies, stolen from their mother by burglars, are calling for their safe return.

The seven-week-old pure white puppies were taken along with other items during the break-in at a house in Stanley sometime between Thursday night and the next morning.

Police said the house was not targeted specifically for the animals as other items were taken.

Owner Michael Bazzant said: “We are desperate to get them back to their mum. Hopefully they will have been strong enough to survive.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101.