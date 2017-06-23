Bus firm in u-turn over 110 service

Pressure from passengers outraged by changes to a regular bus route has forced the operators into reinstating the service.

The route of the Arriva 110 service was altered last month meaning it no longer stopped near to the Parkside Centre on Leeds Road, Outwood.

The move was met with anger from members of the nearby Wakefield District Sight Aid, who said it was the only transport many of its members could use to attend meetings at the centre.

Hundreds of signatures were collected as part of a petition against the changes.

But just weeks after the unpopular changes were made, Jon Croxford, area managing director for Arriva Yorkshire said: “We are pleased to confirm that after listening to customer feedback, and meeting with local councillors in the area, we have reinstated some stops in Outwood on our 110 bus route.”

Graham Bell, chief executive officer at Wakefield District Sight Aid, was happy with Arriva’s re-think and relieved that many of the members will once again be able to use the bus to attend meetings.

He said: “Great news that Arriva have reconsidered their decision and are to reinstate the original bus stops outside of our Parkside Centre.

“We had collected over 450 signatures from members and the local community which is testament to the impact on their travel needs. Well done to our volunteer and member Neil Newton for supporting the cause and to Councillor Matthew Morley for his support.”

The group enjoys social coffee mornings, equipment demonstration and advice days as well as social gatherings held throughout the year.

With many over 70 years of age, it also helps to alleviate social isolation.