Bus stops u-turn on 110 service welcomed by councillor

A councillor has welcomed the reinstatement of bus stops axed by its operator.
The Arriva 110, which runs between Crigglestone, and Leeds, cut down its stops in May, but passenger pressure meant they reversed their decision. The bus stopped at two stops in Lofthouse, and Ardlsey and Robin ward councillor for Leeds City Council, Coun Lisa Mulherin said: “I am relieved that Arriva have decided to reverse their decision. These bus stops serve some very vulnerable transport users.”
