Bus timetable changes to come into force

Changes to bus services around the county will be put in place later this month.

From Saturday, October 21 passengers will see timetable changes introduced.

The 100 service between Wakefield and Eastmoor, the 102 between healey and Eastmoor, the 104 between Eastmoor and Alverthorpe and routes between Wakefield and Hall Green will all experience timetable changes.

And a new 112 service will be introduced between Kirkhamgate and Wakefield, instead of the 104 which previously covered the route. And an additional hourly 126 service will run between Wakefield and Ossett.

There will also be timetable changes to the 119 service between Wakefield and Batley and the 126 and 127 between Wakefield and Dewsbury. And the 17.18 Saturday Dewsbury to Grange Moor 128 service will be withdrawn.

Changes will also be made to the 147 and 157 between Wakefield, Normanton and Pontefract and the 149 Monday to Saturday evening journeys from Wakefield to Featherstone via Sharlston Village will be withdrawn. Minor timetable changes will also be made to the 195 8.30am Monday to Friday journey from Hemsworth to Wakefield, via South Hiendley.

A full list of changes is available at wymetro.com/changes.