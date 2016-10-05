Asda recalls Taylors cafetieres after broken glass complaints

Tea and coffee specialist Taylors of Harrogate and supermarket Asda have issued a recall of a Taylors branded cafetiere after complaints the glass beaker shattered during use.

The eight-cup cafetiere was given away free with packs of Taylors of Harrogate Limited Edition Christmas Blend coffee in Asda between November 12 and early 2016, and has been available to purchase in some Asda stores since then.

The recall follows a complaint that the glass beaker broke during normal use.

Anyone who owns one of the cafetieres is asked to return it to their nearest Asda store for a full refund. No receipt is necessary.

Customers seeking further information can contact Taylors of Harrogate on 0500 418898 or email customer.services@bettysandtaylors.co.uk, or call Asda customer relations on 0800 952 0101.