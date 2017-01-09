BID is backed by legal sector

Leading lawyers have joined representatives from Wakefield Cathedral in welcoming plans to introduce a Business Improvement District (BID) in the city centre.

Tim Welton, a partner with Williams & Co on Westgate, said that BID’s key aims to promote, improve and create a safer business environment that welcomed everyone would attract young professionals at the beginning of their careers and persuade them to stay and make their lives in the city.

He said “Wakefield BID will have a positive effect on every business. Young professionals from every discipline are attracted to a business environment which offers career development and has a thriving and diverse evening economy. There is no end of the career opportunities for young professionals in the city.

“Wakefield has a diverse cultural offering with galleries, music and theatre all playing their part. Added to that Wakefield’s bars and restaurants offer a wide and diverse range of food and drink that makes it an attractive evening economy.”

Tony Robinson, Bishop of Wakefield, and Jonathan Greener, Dean of the Cathedral, have also welcomed BID’s ambition to make the city welcoming and accessible for all.

They are hopeful it will boost the cathedral’s role as a cultural centre and focus for community work, and offer the opportunity to unite local businesses.

Dean Greener said: “Wakefield Cathedral has been central to community life since medieval times and today we strive through our ecumenical and arts work to ensure that everyone feels welcome and safe.”

Organisers behind Wakefield BID will officially launch its prospectus at the cathedral on January 17.