Blacker Hall Farm Shop’s taste of success

Blacker Hall Farm Shop has had a taste of success after picking up an international award.

The venue has been named The Great Taste Shop of the Year award after impressing judges, who described it as a ‘family-run enterprise full of Yorkshire charm’.

The Great Taste awards are the world’s most coveted blind-tasted food awards and they celebrate the very best in food and drink.

The shop of the year award, which recognises excellence in food retailing, was voted for by the readers of delicious. magazine, who nominated their favourite independent food shops across the UK.

A shortlist of ten shops was then visited by the Guild of Fine Food’s panel of retail experts.

Blacker Hall was chosen as the winner because of its high standards, brimming shelves and friendly staff.

Judge Edward Berry, from The Flying Fork, said: “With well-appointed signage instore, customer loyalty schemes and a truly inviting environment, Blacker Hall Farm Shop is a rare place, which makes customers feel inspired to buy.”

The award was presented at the Great Taste Golden Forks Dinner held on Monday, September 5 at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington.

The Great Taste Shop of the Year award was sponsored by Hotel Indigo and supported by delicious. magazine.

This year’s final judges included TV chef and author, Valentine Warner and MasterChef judge and restaurant critic, Charles Campion.