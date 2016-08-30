A1 motorway delays cleared after earlier crashses

Road closures on the A1(M) in South Yorkshire have been lifted following two accidents this morning.

Drivers face four-mile queues on the motorway today as emergency services respond to the incidents.

The first accident at the junction 35 northbound sliproad, at around 10.20am, prompted the closure of the northbound carriageway between junctions 35 and 36, near Doncaster.

And a single lane of the southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 36 and 37 following a second collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle soon after.

Highways England said the carriageways had now reopened and traffic was returning to normal.

