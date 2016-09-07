Police have closed a major route into Wakefield after a serious accident this morning.

The A642 Horbury Road is closed in both directions between the Thornes Road junction and the B6475 George A Green Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10am after a black Nissan Micra crashed.

An 82-year-old man has been taken to Pinderfields Hospital by ambulance.

No other vehicles were involved.

The road remains closed while police and firefighters continue to work at the scene.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Police close Wakefield road after serious crash Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...