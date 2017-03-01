Companies vote for business-friendly city centre scheme

Companies have voted in favour of a business-friendly scheme to boost investment in Wakefield city centre.

They have backed the formation of a Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID), which will have a budget to make improvements to make the city a more attractive place for companies.

Almost 170 business voted, with 105 in favour of the project and 64 voting against it.

David Owens, of Wakefield Beer Exchange and chairman of the BID Steering Group, said: “This yes vote gives a stronger voice to independent businesses in the city centre who have been desperate to influence how their immediate environment is promoted and maintained.

“For so long business people in the retail, leisure, arts, culture, hospitality and evening economies have stood by frustrated that their voices have not been heard.

“This will give them that voice, but more significantly the chance to take action.”

After the ballot closed 169 votes out of a possible 450 had been cast.

Wakefield Council leader Peter Box said: “This is great news for the city and a clear demonstration of what can be achieved by businesses working together.”