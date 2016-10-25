Cost of living - fuel prices on the increase

More bad news for motorists as the cost of fuel rose again last week, with unleaded petrol now at 115.2 pence per litre. This is 1.5 pence per litre more than the previous week, similar to the 1.4p rise the previous week.

Office of National Statistics figures show that the cost of diesel has risen by 1.7 pence per litre with the cost at the pump now 117.7 pence per litre - again, following a previous 1.6 pence rise.

So it seems that the previous warning from the Petrol Retailers Association that the falling pound combined with Brent crude oil hitting a 52-week high could see fuel prices rise by as much as 5 pence per litre may be correct.

Fuel is more expensive than at the same time time last year, with unleaded petrol 7.2 pence per litre more expensive and diesel 7.1 pence per litre more than it was this week in 2015.