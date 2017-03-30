Eight firms gain charter mark for healthy sites

Eight businesses have been awarded the Wakefield Wellbeing Charter Mark for their commitment to the health and wellbeing of their staff.

The scheme has been put in place to encourage workplaces across the district to take action and promote healthy lifestyles.

Successful workplaces must have an action plan to identify how they will improve health and wellbeing. This can include initiatives to encourage people to be physically active, giving the workforce opportunities to make healthy choices, such as stopping smoking, and promoting good mental health. Organisations are assessed annually and must demonstrate they are working towards their plan.

The eight firms were Haribo, which has sites in Pontefract and Normanton, DHL Argos in Castleford, Nova on Upper York Street in Wakefield, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in Wakefield, NHS Prescription Services in the city centre, 2 Sisters Food Group on Trinity Business Park, YPO at 41 Industrial park in Wakefield and Superdrug in South Elmsall.

A further 25 businesses are working towards gaining the mark.

Coun Pat Garbutt, cabinet member for adults and health at Wakefield Council, said: “I am pleased these businesses are showing they are committed to promoting good health amongst their employees. A workplace that promotes health is a great way of improving the overall health of our residents.

“As well as benefiting individuals, having a healthy workforce has been shown to significantly increase business productivity through improved staff morale. There are also fewer accidents and a reduction in the amount of time employees take off work sick.”