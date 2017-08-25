Ex pupil helps college link up with Yamaha

Motorcycle studies students at Wakefield College can now get to grips with a host of top of the range bikes after a link up with Yamaha.

The partnership came about through former college student James Fenton who is now a service training officer for Yamaha Motor Europe and is responsible for service training for the UK dealership network.

The deal sees Yamaha loaning bikes worth more than £80,000 to help with studies at the college’s Castleford Campus. Yamaha service technicians will also make use of the extensive motorcycle maintenance workshops at the college.

Mr Fenton, who studied engineering at the College’s old Whitwood site in the early 2000s, said: “Creating a centre in the north helps Yamaha dealers access hands on training they require. From my first-hand experience of the extensive engineering courses offered by Wakefield College, it was the perfect choice to choose them.

“The facilities at Castleford are second to none and providing the motorcycles can only benefit the next generation of technicians for our exciting industry.”

Wakefield College’s curriculum development manager Andy Kitchen said: “Our partnership with Yamaha UK provides our learners with the opportunity to work with the latest cutting edge motorcycle technology which means our young people and adult learners can be confident the knowledge they have gained will put them at an advantage in the jobs market. It also ensures our mission statement of ‘transforming lives through learning, by enabling young people, adults and employers to fulfil their potential’ is further embedded into the college’s culture.”