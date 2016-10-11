Fujitsu to axe 1,800 UK jobs, says Unite union

Technology company Fujitsu is to axe 1,800 jobs in the UK, according to the Unite union.

Unite said staff in Wakefield, Manchester, Warrington, Stevenage, Belfast and Derry would be affected by plans to cut 18 per cent of the workforce.

The union claims the job losses are not justified after Fujitsu’s main UK company made an £85.6m profit last year.

Unite national officer for IT Ian Tonks said: “This is a hammer blow for these hardworking employees who have given their all to make the UK subsidiary highly profitable.

“It is not good news for the UK economy as the company says that it intends to offshore many of these jobs, with increased automation also responsible for job losses.”