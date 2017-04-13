Hundreds of jobs to be created on site of former Kellingley Colliery

Hundreds of new jobs could be created on the site of the former Kellingley Colliery after consent was granted to create a development which is expected to bring £200m of economic benefit to the region.

Site owners Harworth Group Plc has secured the resolution to grant planning consent from Selby District Council to redevelop the 151 acre site to provide up to 1.45m square feet of manufacturing and distribution space.

The development is right at the heart of Yorkshire and benefits from easy access to the M62 motorway, a direct rail connection onto the main Hull to Wakefield line and access to Knottingley-Goole canal.

Following Kellingley Colliery’s closure in December 2015, Harworth took control of the site in March 2016.

Its aim was to return it back to beneficial use to replace the jobs lost when mining ended and it has spent the last twelve months undertaking site safety and security works, including demolishing redundant industrial structures, alongside masterplanning Kellingley for future employment uses.

Public consultation on the plans took place in September, with sessions held at Knottingley Town Hall and Eggborough Village Hall for people living in the area, local businesses and councillors to see the plans.

Roger Tiley's pictures of life at Kellingley Colliery

Owen Michaelson, Chief Executive of Harworth Group plc, said: “We’re delighted to have received the support of Selby District Council for our scheme that will make a significant contribution to Yorkshire’s economy.

“We’re fully committed to creating a first-class commercial centre that is likely to provide at least several hundred jobs in accordance with local planning policy, replacing the jobs lost when the Colliery closed its doors in 2015.”

Leader of Selby District Council, Councillor Mark Crane, said: “This is a key development site for our district and crucial for the delivery of our Economic Development Strategy. It has the potential to create significant new jobs and bring in a huge amount of new investment. It benefits from the things that make our district a great place to do business, including fantastic transport connections, affordable business space and being supported by a skilled local workforce; all located right at the heart of Yorkshire.

“We’ve been working as a team with Harworth and their advisors, North Yorkshire County Council and with Selby College to create the plan for the site, as part of our work to support growth and development which opens up new job opportunities and helps to make us a great place for business and a great place to live.”

Barton Willmore acted as planning consultant. Harworth will now concentrate its efforts in preparing the land for redevelopment and promoting the site to key international and national businesses, with the site able to accommodate units ranging from 17,000 sq. ft to 600,000 sq. ft.

Appointed agents are Knight Frank and Gent Visick.