Hunter Safety team takes on gruelling Yomp

Employees from Hunter Safety have put their best feet forward to help soldiers and veterans

The 12 members of staff completed the Cateron Yomp - a gruelling walk of at least 22 miles - to raise more than £2,000 for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The yomp, in rural Perthshire, challenges participants to trek 22 miles for a bronze medal, 36.5 miles for silver or 54 miles to take home a gold medal, all within 24 hours.

The team from Hunter Safety, in Glass Houghton, brought home a range of medals.

Katie Hunter, managing director, said: “It’s only just sinking in what we’ve achieved, I’m feeling very emotional.

I’m so proud of all of the team for bringing home medals, but most of all for how well we worked as a team, helping each other every step of the way. “I truly have a team of superstars who I’d like to thank for supporting this great charity at the expense of their feet.”

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity is the national charity of the British Army and provides financial and practical support to soldiers, veterans, and their immediate families in times of need, even after they have left the Army.

Visit fundraising.soldierscharity.org/huntersafety to sponsor the team or visit www.soldierscharity.org for more details about the charity.

Hunter Safety Group is a full-service health and safety consultancy providing hands-on support in the construction industry. Visit www.huntersafetysolutions.co.uk for more information.