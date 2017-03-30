Mammoth shipment of steel to slow Wakefield and M62 Sunday traffic

More than 1,800 tonnes of steel tubing will be shipped hundreds of miles from Wakefield to Copenhagen - as part of a green energy project.

The biggest ever shipment by engineering company Green’s will be taken from the firm’s factory on Calder Vale Road to the M62, via Wakefield city centre, on 12 Sundays between now and September.

Each 20-metre shipment, weighing up to 165 tonnes, will leave green’s at around 7.30am and head up the motorway to Immingham Port on the Humber.

In total, the shipment 600 miles away to Amagervaerket heat and power plant in Copenhagen will weigh the equivalent of 471 elephants.

Some 210 miles of steel tubing will make the journey to Denmark to help make the country’s capital the first carbon neutral city by 2025.

Green’s factory manager Chris Wright said: “We realise that these deliveries are going to cause some disruption in the city and beyond, but we hope the local community will be understanding and patient with us.

“It’s a fantastic achievement that has required us taking on extra people which is good for the local economy.

“These deliveries will be a result of the hard work, skill and dedication of the Green’s team.”

Green’s said the expected delivery dates were Sundays April 2, April 23, May 7, June 11, July 2, July 9, July 23, July 30, August 6, August 20 and September 3.