OE Electrics’ new HQ will create 140 jobs

One hundred and forty jobs are set to be created after the completion of a new headquarters for power and data firm OE Electrics/

Leeds-based Clegg Construction has completed a new £6.2m build for OE Electrics at Calder Park in Wakefield.

Built on a 2.27 hectare site, the building houses OE’s head office along with advanced manufacturing, research and development, assembly and distribution facilities.

The company, which employs 150 people, was founded in 1986 and supplies a range of cable management, power, data and computer accessories for the commercial and public sector with offices in London, Dubai and a manufacturing facility in Australia. The new facility will help create 144 office, assembly and apprenticeship roles over the next eight years.

David Masters, Group Managing Director for OE Electrics, said: ““We now have a quality new build site which has visual impact and is energy efficient. It brings everything together.”