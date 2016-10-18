Pontefract managing director honoured in Women in Business awards

A Pontefract managing director has been honoured in the national Women in Business Awards.

Joanna Stephenson, from PHD Marketing and Strategy, won the Start-Up Businesswoman accolade in the 2016 regional finals at a celebration lunch in Newcastle upon Tyne.

She will now be invited to appear before a live judging interview panel in November, followed by the national final in Leeds on December 1.

Griselda Togobo, MD of organiser Forward Ladies, said: “This has been a fantastic year for women; we continue to start, grow and run high profile successful companies.

“We have been surprised and delighted by the number and calibre and diversity of the applications we have received, and look forward to celebrating their success.

“The award categories are a reflection not only of the types of businesses with which women are involved but also industries which need to attract and encourage young women to join for future growth and prosperity.”

Ms Stephenson started her career in the chemical industry before working as the marketing director at LINPAC group.

PHD now supplies a range of marketing and communications services to manufacturing and distribution businesses across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

The Women in Business Awards are sponsored by HSBC and organised by Forward Ladies, which supports women in their professional lives and celebrates and champions the role of women in the workplace.