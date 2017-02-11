Valentine's Day shoppers fall for Sheffield hearts of stainless steel

Valentine's Day shoppers are not falling for hearts of gold, but Sheffield stainless steel - thanks to amazing new 3D printed jewellery.

Three heart-shaped bead designs - Bold Heart, Gentle Heart and Strong Heart - have been created by Bailey of Sheffield to fit their CABLE bracelet, also made entirely of Sheffield stainless steel.

The £50 hypoallergenic beads, so complex they cannot be manufactured using standard techniques, are printed layer-by-layer using cutting edge 3D print technology.

A laser beam is used to melt ultra-fine 316L stainless steel powder grains and one by one, on top of one another, they form the final piece, which is hand polished and can be personalised with engraved characters.

The bracelets are assembled at the company's studio workshop in Portland Works - the actual birthplace of stainless steel.

It is the brainchild of Scott Bailey and his partner Adele, who used to own and run city centre music venue, Plug.

Their Bailey of Sheffield business was launched after smashing a crowd-funding Kickstarter target that took more than £20,000 in pre-orders last year. The jewellery was invented, designed and tested in Sheffield with the help of both universities.

The CABLE bracelets sell from £180. Other bead designs, from £30, pay tribute to industry and the region, with music and even wearable tech options to follow.

Scott said: "For Valentine’s Day we have launched our very first collection of stainless steel 3D printed beads. The heart designs not only look amazing but are guaranteed to last more than a lifetime.

"Each piece can also be personalised with engraving of up to three characters on each side to add that special final touch.

"We set out to make a bracelet that would be robust, durable and can be customised to your taste, unlike anything seen before, as highly designed, as it is durable and long lasting.

"We are creating jewellery engineered to last a lifetime. For us, that doesn’t just mean durable high calibre materials or timeless design, it’s about understated pieces that adapt with you and your changing style.

"Each piece is a place to curate your own personal style - we just give a firm, well forged foundation."

* For more information visit www.baileyofsheffield.com, www.facebook.com/baileyofsheffield, www.instagram.com/baileyofsheffield and @baileyofsheff

