Viamaster launches eyecatching fundraising drive for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Logistics provider Viamaster has launched an eyecatching fundraising drive to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The firm’s latest vehicle will feature the charity’s yellow branding, including an appeal to make a £3 text donation. The new SDC Trailer makes daily deliveries in cities and towns throughout the region, meaning the message will reach a large number of people.

The new vehicle was unveiled at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Nostell Air Support Unit at the end of last year

Andrew Warrington, chairman of Viamaster, said: “We hope a lot of people will see the message and show their support for their local air ambulance service. It is a service that anyone at any time could need and, as part of the transport industry, Viamaster recognises the vital service YAA provides, saving lives across Yorkshire.”

Viamaster, in Castleford, is one the UK’s leading logistics providers with a fleet of around 50 vehicles operating a UK wide and international service.

To support the firm’s fundraising drive, text YAAV50 £3 to 70070 to make a £3 donation.

Kerry Garner, YAA regional fundraising manager, said: “We have been planning this campaign for some time now and it is amazing to finally see the finished design on the sides of the Viamaster vehicle.

“We knew it would look good, but until we saw it with our own eyes, we didn’t realise just how much impact the advertising was going to have. We cannot thank Viamaster enough for this opportunity and are very much looking forward to continuing to work with the team. We’re sure that our supporters will not miss the vehicle on the roads across Yorkshire.”