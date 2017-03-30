Wakefield Business Awards: Celebrate the best in business and nominate now

It’s time to celebrate the brightest and best in business our city has to offer.

The Wakefield Business Awards is back for a seventh year - and we want to hear from the city’s firms and business people who are bucking the trend in these competitive and changing times.

There are still a few chances for companies to be sponsors of the competition, organised by the Express.

Nominations are now open and prizes will be handed out at a ceremony at an awards ceremony at the Cedar Court Hotel.

We have a host of sponsors who will be joining us for one the best nights of the year.

So far they include Haribo, HSBC, Trinity Walk, Juice Personnel, NGC Networks, YPO, Leeds Beckett Enterprise Hub, Wakefield Council and The Business School at Wakefield College.

The closing date for judging will be April 24, with the shortlist revealed shortly afterwards.

Awards will be presented at a business dinner at the Cedar Court, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, on June 15.

And anyone wanting to sponsor any of the remaining categories should email john.bottomley@jpress.co.uk

The awards categories are:

Lifetime Achievement Award

New Business of the Year - sponsored by Haribo

International Business of the Year - sponsored by HSBC

National Retailer of the Year

Customer Service Award - sponsored by Trinity Walk

Employee of the Year Award - sponsored by Juice Personnel

Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year - sponsored by NGC Networks

People’s Choice Award- sponsored by YPO

Start Up Business- sponsored by Leeds Beckett Enterprise Hub

Business of the Year- sponsored by Wakefield Council

Business Person of the Year- sponsored by -The Business School at Wakefield College

Independent Retailer of the Year