Wakefield firm ships products to Australian coal power station

The last coal mine in the UK might have closed down more than a year ago, but one Wakefield firm is still very much involved in the industry.

Green’s recently secured a contract that saw products made in the company’s Calder Vale Road factory being shipped 11,000 miles to a coal-fired supercritical power station in Millmerran, Queensland, Australia.

The power station burns around 3.6 million tons of subbituminous coal per year from the nearby Commodore Mine to produce electricity to power approximately 1.1 million homes.

Green’s - which has a head office on Raines Business Centre on Denby Dale Road - has been manufacturing waste heat recovery systems for energy, industrial and petrochemical companies around the world since 1821.

Emilia Becirbasic, Green’s technical sales manager, said: “Although our systems are increasingly for biomass conversions and waste to energy applications, much of our heritage is within the coal market and our expertise is still very much in demand where it’s plentiful and cost-effective to mine.

“While our factory is a long way from Millmerran, more than half the circumference of the earth in fact, we were delighted that our solution was chosen. The first delivery of our products arrived in Millmerran on time and on budget and will be installed shortly.

“Manufacture of the second phase will start in our factory later this year and will take advantage of the recent investment we have made in finning machinery, which has doubled output capacity.”