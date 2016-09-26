Calling all empty nesters - could you give a child a place to call home?

Wakefield Council is reaching out to residents in the district who are about to wave off their own children as they head for university to think about fostering or adopting a child.

In Wakefield there are many children in need of a safe and caring home.

The council is seeking residents who would be able and willing to become foster carers and adopters, and are particularly looking for people who are able to offer a home to children aged 10 and above, and siblings

Coun Olivia Rowley, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “If you think you can provide a supportive and stable environment for a child or young person to call home, whether permanently or for a short time, please get in touch to find out more.

“Fostering and adoption can be extremely rewarding and it offers experienced parents the opportunity to use their skills to help shape another child’s future for the better.

“I urge anyone who thinks they may be able to help to pick up the phone and someone will be happy to talk you through what fostering and adoption involves. This commits you to nothing but could offer the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Foster carers provide short or long-term care for a child or young person from birth to teenagers and the length of stay can vary from days to months or years.

Adoption is a lifetime commitment and involves a legal process in which all of the rights and responsibilities of the birth parents are permanently transferred to the adoptive parent(s).

Those looking to take the first steps in fostering or adoption need to be over 21 and applicants can be single or in a couple. They also need to have room in their life to accommodate a child or young person.

The adoption and fostering teams need people with patience, tolerance, energy and flexibility and most importantly the ability to provide a loving and secure home for a child.

A wealth of support is available for foster carers and adoptive parents, both emotionally and financially. All foster carers will be paid an ongoing allowance from the moment they foster a child. In some cases, adoption allowances are also paid.

To find out more call visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/mynewfamily or call 0800 197 0320.