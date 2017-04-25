Cameron walks for his pal Alex

It has been two years since nine-year-old Cameron Harper had the life changing procedure that enabled him to take his very first steps.

The Pontefract youngster has Cerebral Palsy and underwent Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery in 2015 to help ease his muscle stiffness.

Cameron Harper and Alex Craven

Cameron has since learnt to walk with the aid of sticks.

And he will now take his biggest step yet when he completes a sponsored challenge to help fund the surgery for a little boy with the same condition.

Cameron will walk in support of the Alex Craven Fund - a cause set up by five-year-old Alex’s family to raise £60,000 to send him to America for SDR.

His mum Sarah Craven, of Glass Houghton, said: “It’s amazing really that Cameron has decided to do this.

“It’s going to be quite difficult for him, having only recently undergone the operation himself.

“Cameron is making progress every day and it is really kind of him to want to help Alex.

“Obviously he understands what Alex is going through because he has been through it himself.”

Cameron, who knows Alex through wheelchair basketball club the Wakefield Whirlwinds, will complete the walk around Pontefract Park’s lake on Sunday, May 14.

His mum Nicola Harper said: “It’s not going to be easy because he can barely stand but we will be supporting him.

“We were in the car when he made the suggestion and I burst into tears.

“Everybody helped Cameron to raise the money for his surgery and I think he realises as he is getting older how important it was and how important it is to get that money together for Alex, because if not, there won’t be an operation.

“Cameron knows first hand how the surgery can change lives. It’s an incredibly tough and emotional journey that the Cravens are going through now and one that we have also experienced.

“I totally get everything that Sarah is thinking and feeling.

“She is incredibly grateful of what Cameron is doing and little Alex is really pleased too.”

Alex is scheduled to fly to the USA for his surgery in July.

Fundraising events planned in the next few months by supporters of his cause include sponsored walks, a zip wire challenge and burlesque shows.