Campaigners to pursue judicial over HS2 rail plans

Campaigners will attempt to get a judicial review into controversial high speed rail plans.

Crofton Against HS2 has teamed up with residents of Mexborough in South Yorkshire to take on the company that has drafted the proposals over its planned M18 Eastern Route. Blueprints for the line were amended last year, moving the track 30km east of Sheffield to cut through areas of the wider Wakefield district.

The HS2 ‘phase two’ plans have not been approved and are still subject to consultation.

But co-ordinator of Yorkshire Against HS2 Jonathan Pile, a Crofton resident, yesterday said: “Residents in Mexborough in South Yorkshire and in Crofton, West Yorkshire who are being grossly affected with property demolition, property loss and harm to their human rights are combining to pursue a judicial review.”

He said that, following the advice of a barrister, the claim will be made on the basis of “maladministration, unfair dealing and abuse of people’s rights over a number of issues”.

A conference about alternatives to HS2 will take place in Wakefield Town Hall on March 3.

Speakers include former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett and Wakefield Council leader Peter Box. But a smaller version will go ahead at Crofton Community Centre on Monday from noon until early evening.

The website www.yorkshireagainsths2.org includes links to take part in the consultation.