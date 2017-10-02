Can you help trace wanted man in Castleford?

Police have issued a picture of a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Mark Anthony Priest, aged 39, who is known to frequent the Castleford and Gaforth area.

He is known to travel on public transport between the two areas, and also uses a black mountain bike.

He has been previously convicted of burglary offences and is wanted on recall to prison as he has failed to comply with the terms of his licence.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting 13170428084.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.