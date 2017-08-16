Can you identify men over Castleford fence fraud incident?

Police are issuing images of men they want to speak with in connection with a fraud offence in Castleford.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak with anyone who can identify the men or who has information about the offence which took place at about 9am on July 18 at an address on Carlyle Crescent.

A man approached the home of a vulnerable elderly resident and told her he was working on her fence and she owed a sum of money.

He entered the property where the victim gave him the cash he had requested.

A few days later a younger man posted the majority of the cash back through the victim’s letter box together with a note to say they could no longer carry out the work.

Detective Constable Nick Horn, of Wakefield CID, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this incident and would like to speak to both of the men pictured in connection with it.

“There was legitimate building work ongoing on a fence on a neighbouring property at the time this fraud took place and it is possible suspects may have used this to take advantage of and confuse the victim.

“I think many residents will be unsettled that fraudsters would be prepared to target a vulnerable victim in this way and I would ask anyone who has information to contact myself on 101 referencing crime number 13170329983.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”