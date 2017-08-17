Can you identify nuisance bridleway biker?

Police are asking if people they can identify this nuisance biker that has spooked horses by tearing around bridleways.

Officers say the biker, along with others, are illegally riding on the bridleways between Ryhill and Havercroft and endangering horse riders.

A spokesman said: “The neighbourhood policing team and nuisance bike team are targeting patrols in this area, but we are appealing to the public to help us put a stop to it.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact PCSO Colin Starford on the non-emergency number, 101.