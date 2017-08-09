Can you shine a light on owner of antique miner's lamp?

Police are asking for help to trace the owner of an antique miner's lamp believed to be stolen.

Officers want to return the item to its owner and are appealing for anyone with information about who it belongs to, to come forward.

Miners' lamp

They said: "We believe the lamp to be stolen property and would love to return it to its rightful owner.

"The lamp has its own unique reference number on a token with the name of the colliery it is from.

"We are sure the owner will be grateful to have it back in their possession.

If the lamp is yours, or you think you know who it belongs to, please call 101 and quote ref 13130306679.