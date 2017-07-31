Cannabis farm found during house raid in Horbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Horbury.

Officers attended at a property on Westfield Street, Horbury at about 7am on Sunday, July 30 and discovered a large cannabis factory.

A total of 63 plants were found, spread across three upstairs rooms of the house.

Enquiries remain ongoing regarding the fine and anyone who has information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.