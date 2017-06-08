Car crashes into railings outside school

A woman has been charged with driving over the prescribed limit after her car veered off the road and crashed into railings.

Polie said the incident, involving a Vauxhall Astra, took place outside Flushdyke School, on Wakefield Road, Ossett at around 7.20pm last night, Wednesday, June 7.

A spokesman said: “A 26-year-old Wakefield woman was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit and has now been charged with that offence.”