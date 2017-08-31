Car flips onto its roof in Wakefield collision

A car flipped onto its roof after colliding with a wall in Wakefield city centre.

Police were called to Charlesworth Way, outside Cineworld and Pizza Hut in the Westgate Retail Park, just before 9.10pm last night.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a car on its roof."

The road was partially blocked for several hours.

An ambulance attended but police said no one is believed to be seriously injured.