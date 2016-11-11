Care home chef Chris gets his just desserts

A chef at a Castleford care home has been honoured at an awards ceremony.

Chris Beech, of Newfield Lodge residential and dementia care home, won the Yorkshire ‘Care Home Cook/Chef’ award at the Great British Care Awards regional finals in Leeds.

The purpose of the awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work. Care workers can be nominated by colleagues, relatives and residents.

Mr Beech, who has worked at Newfield Lodge since July 2012, and his kitchen team produce all the meals for the residents at Newfield Lodge. They are always mindful to ensure that their cuisine is nutritious and varied, as well as tasty.

He attended a judging day last month where officials were impressed as he discussed the importance of providing a valuable mealtime experience and how the provision of healthy food choices can enhance residents’ quality of life.

Mr Beech, who now goes forwards to the national final next year, said: “I love going into work every day and I always make time to have a chat with our residents. I know they appreciate everything I do but it is incredible to have this recognition too.”

Newfield Lodge resident Beryl Wilford said: “It’s very good food I really enjoy it, he deserves to win”.

Home Manager Paula Mountjoy was also a fellow finalist along with three other staff members,

She said: “We are all so pleased for Chris. The residents are always saying how good his food is, especially the cakes. Everyone is a winner in my eyes but Chris really does deserve this award.”