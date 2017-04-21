Care home to bring 100 jobs and boost local economy by £5m

A new care home will create 100 jobs and bring £5m to the local economy.

The 82-bed facility, to be built at Grove Lane in Hemsworth, will provide residential and nursing care as well as rehabilitation therapies.

Planners at Wakefield Council have given the go-ahead for the construction of the home this week.

Application documents submitted on behalf of Horizon Care Homes Ltd state: “The unit will cater full time for a variety of mature care needs, including dementia and complex needs patients, bariatric patients, those with physical and learning disabilities and those in need of general nursing care, and will provide an integrated therapy service to the NHS to help relieve bed blocking and winter pressure at local hospitals.”

The documents, prepared by planning consultancy Crowley Associates, said the home’s construction would lead to around £5m being spent in the area, with all materials, fixtures and fittings sourced locally.

Around 30 jobs would be created during the building phase, and once running, the home would provide 100 new employment positions.

The facility will include several eight to 14 bedroom households with their own living-dining and medical rooms.

An attached specialist wellbeing and day care suite will be made up of a cafe-bar and shop, cinema, library, beauty salon, hairdressers and lounge.

In addition, there will be a rehabilitation suite providing aquatherapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy.

The care facility will be accessed off Grove Lane. Three disabled parking points and 25 parking spaces will be created.