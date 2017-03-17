Carjack victim dragged from VW in West Yorkshire robbery

Two robbers hit the windscreen of a car with a large stone before dragging its driver out and making off the vehicle yesterday.

West Yorkshire police is appealing for information after the offence on Bradford Road, Dewsbury, at around 6.30pm.

A male victim was returning to his parked black VW Polo was approached by two men who hit the windscreen with a large stone.

They then pulled the victim out of the car and made off in the vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

The first suspect is described as an Asian male in his 50s and the second a black male in his 30s.

Sergeant Dale Sawdon, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a frightening experience from the victim, who was thankfully unhurt.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area on Thursday evening who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or who may have witnessed the incident itself to come forward to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Sawdon on 101, quoting crime reference 13170121707.