Carnival coming to town for gala day

A carnival atmosphere will come to Ossett when the town’s gala takes palce this weekend.

And organisers have called for anyone who can volunteer at the event on Saturday, July 8, to get in touch.

There will be live entertainment, funfair rides, a bouncy castle and competitions all day at the festival.

It will be the 28th Ossett Gala, featuring craft and local produce stalls in the town centre and inside the town hall.

Action group Building Ossett Better (BOB) which helps organise the event, will also have a gazebo at the event.

The gala organisers said volunteers were needed, including stewards and people to help set up stalls at the event, which will run from 10am-4pm.

To find out more e-mail buildingossettbetter@hotmail.co.uk