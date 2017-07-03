Castleford’s Ellie second favourite to win Big Brother

Castleford’s Big Brother hopeful, Ellie Young, is the bookies’ second favourite to win the reality series.

The 22-year-old star has been installed as 7/2 to win the Channel 5 programme, with only Chanelle McCleary getting shorter odds at 3/1.

The bubbly former Castleford High School head girl has been cosying up to new housemate Sam Chaloner after former flame, Lotan Carter, was kicked out of the house recently for his aggressive behaviour.

And despite fellow housemates warning her not to fall into any more romantic relationships, she is still clearly a favourite among viewers with no sign of her being voted off by the public.

Her mother Julie told the Express recently: “I would like to think she will win it, or at least get to the final.

“The longer she’s in the more people will see what she is like.”

Ellie spent months auditioning for the show, despite having already starred in ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender as a holiday rep.

She had been working at the trampoline park, Gravity, at Xscape before going into the Big Brother house.