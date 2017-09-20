Castleford sex offender jailed for 19 years

A Castleford man has been jailed for 19 years for a series of indecent assaults against a young girl.

Shaun Land, 49, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of six non-recent offences against the child.

He was also placed on the sexual offences register for life.

The offences took place between 1995 and 2000.

Police investigations began in Summer 2016 after the victim came forwards to report the offences to Wakefield safeguarding detectives.

Detective Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit said: “Shaun Land abused the trust of a child who was in no position to defend herself in the most abhorrent way, and the very lengthy sentence he received reflects the seriousness of his actions.

“He forced his victim to go through the ordeal of a trial and refused at every stage to take responsibility for his offending.”

She added: “I want to praise the bravery of his victim who wanted to see justice done and who has supported our prosecution throughout.

“I hope she can now take some sense of closure from seeing Land answer for his crimes and receive a very significant custodial sentence.

“We would encourage any victims of unreported sexual offences in Wakefield District, whether recent or historic, to contact the police.

“I can promise victims that all reports with be thoroughly and sensitively investigated.”