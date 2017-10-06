Castleford singer Jack Walton teases new single

Castleford singer Jack Walton has released a new track to fans, as a teaser for his debut album.

Jack, who starred on the X Factor in 2014, revealed the video for his first single Kept Me Safe, to coincide with his 21st birthday last month.

The single is due to be released officially in the new year, with his first album set to follow shortly afterwards.

Jack, who is signed with record company The House of Nanchang, said: “I think people are used to me with my guitar, but now I have got the opportunity to work with a proper producer and studio.

“I think people might be quite surprised with the music, but I hope they like it.

“Castleford really got behind me when I was on the X Factor

“I’ve been working hard writing and recording since then and it’s nice to see those people still following what I am doing.”